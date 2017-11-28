Meghan Markle Officially Leaving 'Suits,' USA Confirms

Meghan Markle is officially leaving her hit USA series Suits after the upcoming seventh season, the network announced.

In a blog post congratulating Meghan on her engagement to Prince Harry, USA revealed that fans will have to say goodbye to Rachel Zane at the end of the new season.

“Suits fans have long admired Markle‘s character Rachel Zane for her tenacity and integrity, rising in the ranks at Pearson Specter Litt from a promising paralegal to a full-fledged lawyer who was part of Harvey’s core team,” the network wrote in the post. “Through the toughest of times — whether professional or personal — Rachel has proven to Suitors around the world that it’s always worth it to fight for what you believe in and never lose faith in yourself.”

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best,” the statement read.

Suits season seven will begin airing in early 2018.

