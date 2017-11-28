Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 7:00 pm

Meghan Markle Officially Leaving 'Suits,' USA Confirms

Meghan Markle Officially Leaving 'Suits,' USA Confirms

Meghan Markle is officially leaving her hit USA series Suits after the upcoming seventh season, the network announced.

In a blog post congratulating Meghan on her engagement to Prince Harry, USA revealed that fans will have to say goodbye to Rachel Zane at the end of the new season.

“Suits fans have long admired Markle‘s character Rachel Zane for her tenacity and integrity, rising in the ranks at Pearson Specter Litt from a promising paralegal to a full-fledged lawyer who was part of Harvey’s core team,” the network wrote in the post. “Through the toughest of times — whether professional or personal — Rachel has proven to Suitors around the world that it’s always worth it to fight for what you believe in and never lose faith in yourself.”

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best,” the statement read.

Suits season seven will begin airing in early 2018.

Make sure to read the cute way that Patrick J. Adams reacted to the engagement news!
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle leaving suits 01
meghan markle leaving suits 02
meghan markle leaving suits 03
meghan markle leaving suits 04
meghan markle leaving suits 05
meghan markle leaving suits 06
meghan markle leaving suits 07
meghan markle leaving suits 08
meghan markle leaving suits 09
meghan markle leaving suits 10
meghan markle leaving suits 11
meghan markle leaving suits 12
meghan markle leaving suits 13
meghan markle leaving suits 14
meghan markle leaving suits 15

Photos: USA
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Suits

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr