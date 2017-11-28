Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 2:35 pm

Meghan Markle Was a Briefcase Model on 'Deal or No Deal' - Watch Now!

Meghan Markle Was a Briefcase Model on 'Deal or No Deal' - Watch Now!

Meghan Markle is embarking on her life as a royal with her future husband Prince Harry, but just about ten years ago, she was a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal!

The 36-year-old actress and fiancee of the Prince acted as a model on the game show from 2006-2007.

A compilation of some of Meghan‘s moments has been revealed by the show, and you can watch it below.

In addition, if you want to see some of the episodes Meghan appears in, you can tune into the Game Show Network at 11 a.m. ET now through December 22 to catch her in action. Deal or No Deal aired from 2005 to 2009 with Howie Mandel as host.

Watch below!
