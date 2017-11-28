Meghan Markle's Former Day Job Had Her Writing Wedding Invitations for This Celeb Couple

An interview that Meghan Markle gave back in 2013 has resurfaced, and in it, she spoke about how before she broke into acting, she did calligraphy for invitations.

“I went to an all-girls Catholic school for like six years during the time when kids actually had handwriting class. I’ve always had a propensity for getting the cursive down pretty well. What it evolved into was my pseudo-waitressing job when I was auditioning. I didn’t wait tables. I did calligraphy for the invitations for, like, [now divorced couple] Robin Thicke and Paula Patton‘s wedding,” Meghan, 36, told Esquire. “I used to do it for Dolce & Gabbana‘s celebrity correspondence over the holidays. I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning. I’m glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive.”

“Oh, it’s super-lucrative. Because there are so few people doing it. What’s funny is I probably still have some calligraphy business cards floating out in the world and I can’t wait for someone to call me in a month or something, and say, ‘Can you do these for my son’s Bar Mitzvah?’” she continued.

We’re guessing Meghan will not be doing calligraphy on her own invitations for her wedding to Prince Harry!