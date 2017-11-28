Miguel Announces 'War & Leisure' Tour & Debuts New Song 'Come Through and Chill'!

Ahead of the release of his new album War & Leisure this Friday (December 1), Miguel has just announced that he’s heading out on an accompanying tour in 2018.

With support from TDE singer SiR and the 32-year-old singer’s brother Nonchalant Savant, The War & Leisure Tour will make its way through North America next Spring, starting in Portland, OR on February 22 and finishing up in Berkeley, CA on April 12.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Monday (December 4) – Check out all the dates after the cut!

To coincide with the announcement, Miguel has also shared a brand new track from the upcoming album called “Come Through and Chill,” which sees him reuniting with J. Cole.

Pictured: Miguel posing for photos before his performance on SiriusXM’s The Heat channel on Monday (November 27) in New York City.



Miguel – Come Through and Chill (ft. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Click inside to check out all the dates for Miguel’s War & Leisure Tour…