Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date &amp; Venue Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 1:20 pm

Miguel Announces 'War & Leisure' Tour & Debuts New Song 'Come Through and Chill'!

Miguel Announces 'War & Leisure' Tour & Debuts New Song 'Come Through and Chill'!

Ahead of the release of his new album War & Leisure this Friday (December 1), Miguel has just announced that he’s heading out on an accompanying tour in 2018.

With support from TDE singer SiR and the 32-year-old singer’s brother Nonchalant Savant, The War & Leisure Tour will make its way through North America next Spring, starting in Portland, OR on February 22 and finishing up in Berkeley, CA on April 12.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Monday (December 4) – Check out all the dates after the cut!

To coincide with the announcement, Miguel has also shared a brand new track from the upcoming album called “Come Through and Chill,” which sees him reuniting with J. Cole.

Pictured: Miguel posing for photos before his performance on SiriusXM’s The Heat channel on Monday (November 27) in New York City.


Miguel – Come Through and Chill (ft. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Click inside to check out all the dates for Miguel’s War & Leisure Tour…
Just Jared on Facebook
miguel announces war leisure tour debuts new song 01
miguel announces war leisure tour debuts new song 02
miguel announces war leisure tour debuts new song 03
miguel announces war leisure tour debuts new song 04
miguel announces war leisure tour debuts new song 05

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Miguel, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr