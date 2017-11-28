Miley Cyrus Channels Shania Twain in Leopard for 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' Performance on 'The Voice' (Video)

Miley Cyrus channels Shania Twain‘s famous leopard look for a performance of the country superstar’s song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” on The Voice on Tuesday (November 28) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer was joined by her team – Janice Freeman, Ashland Craft, and Brooke Simpson – for the performance and all of the ladies wore leopard print as well!

Spoiler alert… Miley lost one of her teammates during the results show that evening, during which the competition was cut to the Top 10.

Watch the performance now!



The Voice 2017 – Team Miley: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”