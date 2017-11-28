National Board of Review Awards 2017 - 'The Post' Named Best Film!
The 2017 honorees for the National Board of Review‘s best in film have been announced and the upcoming film The Post leads the pack with three wins!
The drama, directed by Steven Spielberg, picked up the awards for Best Film, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, and Best Actress for Meryl Streep.
The honorees will be feted at an awards gala on January 9, 2018 in New York City. We’ll be posting all of the red carpet coverage, so stay tuned!
Awards season is in full swing and you can look forward to all of the individual critics societies announcing their honorees in the coming weeks. These are always great indicators for the Oscars, which will be held in March next year.
Click inside for the National Board of Review’s full honorees list…
Best Film: THE POST
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, LADY BIRD
Best Actor: Tom Hanks, THE POST
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, THE POST
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, LADY BIRD
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, PHANTOM THREAD
Best Adapted Screenplay: Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, THE DISASTER ARTIST
Best Animated Feature: COCO
Breakthrough Performance: Timothée Chalamet, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Best Directorial Debut: Jordan Peele, GET OUT
Best Foreign Language Film: FOXTROT
Best Documentary: JANE
Best Ensemble: GET OUT
Spotlight Award: WONDER WOMAN, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: LET IT FALL: LOS ANGELES 1982-1992
Top Films
BABY DRIVER
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
THE DISASTER ARTIST
DOWNSIZING
DUNKIRK
THE FLORIDA PROJECT
GET OUT
LADY BIRD
LOGAN
PHANTOM THREAD
Top 5 Foreign Language Films
A FANTASTIC WOMAN
FRANTZ
LOVELESS
SUMMER 1993
THE SQUARE
Top 5 Documentaries
ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL
BRIMSTONE & GLORY
ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS
FACES PLACES
HELL ON EARTH: THE FALL OF SYRIA AND THE RISE OF ISIS
Top 10 Independent Films
BEATRIZ AT DINNER
BRIGSBY BEAR
A GHOST STORY
LADY MACBETH
LOGAN LUCKY
LOVING VINCENT
MENASHE
NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER
PATTI CAKE$
WIND RIVER