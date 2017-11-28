National Board of Review Awards 2017 - 'The Post' Named Best Film!

The 2017 honorees for the National Board of Review‘s best in film have been announced and the upcoming film The Post leads the pack with three wins!

The drama, directed by Steven Spielberg, picked up the awards for Best Film, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, and Best Actress for Meryl Streep.

The honorees will be feted at an awards gala on January 9, 2018 in New York City. We’ll be posting all of the red carpet coverage, so stay tuned!

Awards season is in full swing and you can look forward to all of the individual critics societies announcing their honorees in the coming weeks. These are always great indicators for the Oscars, which will be held in March next year.

Click inside for the National Board of Review’s full honorees list…

Best Film: THE POST

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, LADY BIRD

Best Actor: Tom Hanks, THE POST

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, THE POST

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, LADY BIRD

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, PHANTOM THREAD

Best Adapted Screenplay: Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, THE DISASTER ARTIST

Best Animated Feature: COCO

Breakthrough Performance: Timothée Chalamet, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Best Directorial Debut: Jordan Peele, GET OUT

Best Foreign Language Film: FOXTROT

Best Documentary: JANE

Best Ensemble: GET OUT

Spotlight Award: WONDER WOMAN, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: LET IT FALL: LOS ANGELES 1982-1992

Top Films

BABY DRIVER

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

THE DISASTER ARTIST

DOWNSIZING

DUNKIRK

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

GET OUT

LADY BIRD

LOGAN

PHANTOM THREAD

Top 5 Foreign Language Films

A FANTASTIC WOMAN

FRANTZ

LOVELESS

SUMMER 1993

THE SQUARE

Top 5 Documentaries

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL

BRIMSTONE & GLORY

ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS

FACES PLACES

HELL ON EARTH: THE FALL OF SYRIA AND THE RISE OF ISIS

Top 10 Independent Films

BEATRIZ AT DINNER

BRIGSBY BEAR

A GHOST STORY

LADY MACBETH

LOGAN LUCKY

LOVING VINCENT

MENASHE

NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER

PATTI CAKE$

WIND RIVER