Tue, 28 November 2017 at 3:30 pm

Nicollette Sheridan Set for 'Dynasty' in Joan Collins' Famous Role!

Nicollette Sheridan Set for 'Dynasty' in Joan Collins' Famous Role!

Nicollette Sheridan has landed an exciting new role!

She’ll be playing the role of Alexis Carrington in the CW’s reboot of Dynasty. The role was made famous in the 1980s by Joan Collins!

Nicollette has remained out of the spotlight for many years. The last TV gig she had was Desperate Housewives, and her character was killed off the hit ABC show.

THR reports that Nicollette will begin filming the role next year and will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season.

Dynasty premiered last month on The CW and stars Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and James Mackay
