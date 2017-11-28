'Paddington 2' Releases Full Trailer - Watch Now!

Paddington 2 just got a full trailer, which you can watch right here!

The upcoming Paddington sequel, which hits theaters on January 12, 2018, co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, as well as Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin and Imelda Staunton.

Here’s a plot summary: while searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

The film was again directed by Paul King, and was shot in and around central London.

Watch the trailer below!