Tue, 28 November 2017 at 8:28 pm

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up in Sweats at the Airport

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up in Sweats at the Airport

Khloe Kardashian is still not ready to confirm her pregnancy to the world.

The 33-year-old reality star kept bundled up in an oversized sweatshirt while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday morning (November 28) in Los Angeles.

Khloe arrived back on the west coast following her trip to Cleveland this past week to spend Thanksgiving with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

If you missed it, make sure to check out the incredible meal that Khloe prepared for her man and their family and friends.

30+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian at the airport…

khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 01
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 02
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 03
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 04
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 05
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 06
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 07
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 08
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 09
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 10
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 11
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 12
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 13
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 14
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 15
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 16
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 17
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 18
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 19
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 20
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 21
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 22
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 23
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 24
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 25
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 26
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 27
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 28
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 29
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 30
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 31
khloe kardashian covers up in sweats at the airport 32

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
