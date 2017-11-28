Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 10:38 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Month, Location Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Month, Location Revealed!

More details about the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been revealed by Kensington Palace!

The pair became engaged earlier this month, and we’ve slowly been learning more details about everything including how he proposed while they were cooking dinner.

The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May of 2018. The Queen granted permission for the wedding to take place in the chapel and the royal family will be paying for the wedding. The palace also announced that more details will be revealed soon.

