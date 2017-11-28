Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date &amp; Venue Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 1:40 pm

Prince Harry Works on His Fitness Ahead of Wedding Date!

Prince Harry Works on His Fitness Ahead of Wedding Date!

Prince Harry leaves the gym wearing his workout clothes on Tuesday (November 28) in London, England.

The 33-year-old royal was seen with his security as he headed back home after his workout.

That same day, it was officially revealed that Prince Harry and his brand new fiancee, Meghan Markle, will be getting married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May of 2018.

While sitting down for their first joint interview together, the couple spoke candidly about his proposal, as well as their plan to have children.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry gym photos 01
prince harry gym photos 02
prince harry gym photos 03
prince harry gym photos 04
prince harry gym photos 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr