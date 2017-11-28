Prince Harry Works on His Fitness Ahead of Wedding Date!

Prince Harry leaves the gym wearing his workout clothes on Tuesday (November 28) in London, England.

The 33-year-old royal was seen with his security as he headed back home after his workout.

That same day, it was officially revealed that Prince Harry and his brand new fiancee, Meghan Markle, will be getting married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May of 2018.

While sitting down for their first joint interview together, the couple spoke candidly about his proposal, as well as their plan to have children.