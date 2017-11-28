Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 6:33 pm

Rainsford Releases Music Video for 'Intentions' feat. Twin Shadow - Watch Now!

Rainsford Releases Music Video for 'Intentions' feat. Twin Shadow - Watch Now!

Rainsford just debuted the music video for her latest single “Intentions,” which you can watch right here!

The rising pop sensation released her latest track earlier in November.

“The initial inspiration for the song came from a confusing experience I was going through with a girl. Later the lyrics were influenced by a similar experience with a guy I started dating. In both cases neither of us really knew what we wanted and were scared to truly speak our minds, leaving me wondering ‘what are your intentions?’” she says of the track.

The retro ’80s workout-inspired video features collaborator Twin Shadow, Chelsea Lopez and Josh Alexander, and was directed by Jason Brown.

Watch the “Intentions” video below!
Photos: Rainsford
