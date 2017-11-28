Rainsford Releases Music Video for 'Intentions' feat. Twin Shadow - Watch Now!

Rainsford just debuted the music video for her latest single “Intentions,” which you can watch right here!

The rising pop sensation released her latest track earlier in November.

“The initial inspiration for the song came from a confusing experience I was going through with a girl. Later the lyrics were influenced by a similar experience with a guy I started dating. In both cases neither of us really knew what we wanted and were scared to truly speak our minds, leaving me wondering ‘what are your intentions?’” she says of the track.

The retro ’80s workout-inspired video features collaborator Twin Shadow, Chelsea Lopez and Josh Alexander, and was directed by Jason Brown.

Watch the “Intentions” video below!