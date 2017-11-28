Rebel Wilson & 'Pitch Perfect 3' Co-Stars Help Honor Harry Styles at Aria Awards 2017!

Rebel Wilson takes the lead as she hits the stage to present during the 2017 ARIA Awards held at The Star on Tuesday (November 28) in Sydney, Australia.

The 37-year-old actress was accompanied by her Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars Anna Camp, Ruby Rose and Brittnay Snow as they honored Harry Styles with the ARIA award for Best International Act.

“One Harry got engaged today and now here’s hoping for two?? ❤️,” Rebel tweeted, referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s engagement news.

Rebel then took to her Twitter to share a picture of Harry and her co-stars posing backstage – Check it out below!