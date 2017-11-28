Robert Pattinson Recalls 'Amazing' Experience Filming 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson is reflecting on his time working on the Twilight series.

At Monday night (November 27)’s IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards, the 31-year-old Good Time actor opened up about the “amazing” experience he had filming all four films.

“It’s all fond memories,” Rob told E! News. “I mean it’s almost more fond the further away you get from it…it’s just such a magical way to spend your 20s.”



Rob‘s ex-girlfriend and former co-star Kristen Stewart has also reflected on her Twilight experience, saying “it’s made me who I am.”

“I mean it’s completely crazy,” Rob continued. “I still haven’t really processed it. I mean I always thought that there’d be more of a fallout – a psychological fallout years later, but I just look back and it’s all amazing.”