Ryan Dorsey Speaks Out About Wife Naya Rivera's Domestic Battery Arrest
Ryan Dorsey is now speaking out following the arrest of his wife, Naya Rivera.
The 34-year-old actor posted a statement on his Twitter on Tuesday (November 28).
“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/the situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks. -RD.”
Naya was arrested on Saturday night (November 25) in West Virginia for a domestic violence incident involving Ryan.
See his full statement below.
— ryan dorsey (@DorseyRyan) November 28, 2017