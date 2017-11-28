Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 7:22 pm

Ryan Dorsey Speaks Out About Wife Naya Rivera's Domestic Battery Arrest

Ryan Dorsey is now speaking out following the arrest of his wife, Naya Rivera.

The 34-year-old actor posted a statement on his Twitter on Tuesday (November 28).

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/the situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks. -RD.”

Naya was arrested on Saturday night (November 25) in West Virginia for a domestic violence incident involving Ryan.

See his full statement below.
