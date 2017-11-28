Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 4:15 pm

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Honeymoon Spot Is Unbelievable

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Honeymoon Spot Is Unbelievable
  • This is quite the expensive honeymoon spot! – TMZ
  • Is Dove Cameron joining this hit ABC show?! – Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence really didn’t want to talk about the mother! reviews with her boyfriend – DListed
  • PETA and Pamela Anderson trolled Kim KardashianTooFab
  • Will & Grace is going back in time! – Towleroad
  • Police are investigating Lil Peep‘s death – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Newsies, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr