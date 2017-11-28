Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 2:23 pm

Sophia Bush Teams Up with PayPal In Support of #GivingTuesday Movement!

Sophia Bush Teams Up with PayPal In Support of #GivingTuesday Movement!

Sophia Bush has officially joined PayPal in support of the #GivingTuesday movement to encourage mobile donations to thousands of worthy causes!

“I’ve partnered with @PayPal to make this #GivingTuesday the biggest ever by donating to The Nature Conservancy 🌿,” the 35-year-old actress announced via her Instagram. “You can make a difference by donating to the cause closest to your heart — and PayPal will add 1% to EVERY donation made — at paypal.com/giveback!”

“I am SO proud to be friends with humans that are making cool stuff. I’m even more proud that the stuff they’re making is changing the world,” Sophia captioned in another post. “I’d like to encourage you to donate to your favorite charity today, and then, moving into the holiday season, consider getting gifts for people that give back. It all makes a difference ♥️ #GivingTuesday #GiftsThatGiveBack”


