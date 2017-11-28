Top Stories
Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 8:58 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Following the second live save of the season, another contestant was sent home on The Voice and we now know who is in the Top 10.

America got the chance to vote for their favorite artists on Monday night (November 27) following the Top 11 performance episode.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who was voted off

The bottom two was revealed on Tuesday night’s results show and the two singers performed again for the chance to be saved by America. The country then got to vote again and the contestant with the least amount of votes was sent home.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 10…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr