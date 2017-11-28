Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 2:11 pm

Tom Holland Shares Confidential 'Infinity War' Poster on Accident

Tom Holland really is the worst secret keeper ever.

The star of Spider-Man: Homecoming star accidentally spoiled the reveal of Avengers: Infinity War by showing it off to fans on Instagram Live.

After receiving a present from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, Tom headed to his Instagram Live to see what was inside — not knowing it was the poster or that it was confidential.

The second piece of paper he pulled out was a note from Mark saying that the poster was supposed to be top secret and not shown to anyone.

After reading the paper and having a mini freak-out over it, Tom turns off the camera. This only forces Marvel to release the real poster, too.

Check out the Instagram Live below!
  • mafragias

    I doubt that it was by accident, prbly a publicity stunt …

  • http://eternalozzie.com/ eternalozzie

    intentional … the running joke is you don’t tell Tom anything because he cant keep a secret. Ruffalo wouldn’t be the one sending Tom the poster too. It was just a fun stunt.