Tom Holland Shares Confidential 'Infinity War' Poster on Accident
Tom Holland really is the worst secret keeper ever.
The star of Spider-Man: Homecoming star accidentally spoiled the reveal of Avengers: Infinity War by showing it off to fans on Instagram Live.
After receiving a present from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, Tom headed to his Instagram Live to see what was inside — not knowing it was the poster or that it was confidential.
The second piece of paper he pulled out was a note from Mark saying that the poster was supposed to be top secret and not shown to anyone.
After reading the paper and having a mini freak-out over it, Tom turns off the camera. This only forces Marvel to release the real poster, too.
Check out the Instagram Live below!
TOM HOLLAND SHOWING A CONFIDENTIAL INFINITY WAR POSTER THAT MARK RUFFALO SENT HIM IS THE BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/tYVdOyMxiz
— sara (@JensenAcklesGod) November 28, 2017