Tom Holland Shares Confidential 'Infinity War' Poster on Accident

Tom Holland really is the worst secret keeper ever.

The star of Spider-Man: Homecoming star accidentally spoiled the reveal of Avengers: Infinity War by showing it off to fans on Instagram Live.

After receiving a present from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, Tom headed to his Instagram Live to see what was inside — not knowing it was the poster or that it was confidential.

The second piece of paper he pulled out was a note from Mark saying that the poster was supposed to be top secret and not shown to anyone.

After reading the paper and having a mini freak-out over it, Tom turns off the camera. This only forces Marvel to release the real poster, too.

Check out the Instagram Live below!