Tyra Banks Breaks the Internet By Transforming Into a Fierce Tiger!

Tyra Banks gets into tiger mode in a ferocious spread for Paper‘s Break The Internet issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 43-year-old America’s Next Top Model host had to say:

On leaving America’s Next Top Model and her return: “I stepped away, but social media was calling my name in my sleep, screaming they were pissed off at me that I deserted [the show]. I needed to bring my butt back, so I did.”

On the demand for her return from devoted ANTM fans: “One thing I know is from studying business, they say your brand is not what you say it is, it’s what they say it is. I thought Top Model would be fine without me hosting, but the social media sphere let me know that was not the case.”

On the possibility of returning to the runway herself: “That was a different phase of my career. A fierce one, mind you, but the past. It would take a hell of a lot of convincing to get me to come out of retirement.”

