Tue, 28 November 2017 at 4:30 am

Usher & Wife Grace Miguel Couple Up for Vegan Dinner Date

Usher & Wife Grace Miguel Couple Up for Vegan Dinner Date

Usher and Grace Miguel stepped out for a healthy dinner date!

The 39-year-old “Yeah!” singer and his wife were spotted heading into Crossroads Kitchen LA on Sunday night (November 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Usher wore an olive green PSNY sweatshirt, along with matching shorts and sneakers, and Grace opted for a black shirt, black knitted duster, leopard-print leggings, furry brown slippers, and an assortment of jewelry.

The last time we saw these two out together was at Kelly Rowland‘s Costume Couture Party during Halloween weekend.

ICYMI, Usher‘s $20 million herpes lawsuit was recently dropped.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Grace Miguel, Usher

