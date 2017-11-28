Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Models - See Who Walked in Annual Lingerie Show!

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is tonight, and we have the full slideshow of every model who walked the runway and the look they wore while strutting their stuff!

The show took place on Monday (November 20) at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China and it will air later tonight on CBS.

All of the current Victoria’s Secret Angels, sans Behati Prinsloo who is pregnant with her second child, walked in the show. The other 13 current Angels are Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Tookes.

Karlie Kloss made her highly anticipated return to the runway following a break from the past two shows.

