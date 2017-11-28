Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? Another Singer Voted Off

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

Another contestant has been cut from the competition on The Voice and we’re down to the Top 10 for season thirteen.

Each of the coaches – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – went into this week with three contestants on their team, except Adam who lost a singer last week.

After Monday night’s performance episode, America voted for their favorites and the bottom two were revealed. The two singers with the lowest amount of votes sang on Tuesday’s results show and America once again voted to save one of them.

The bottom two were Adam Cunningham from Team Adam and Janice Freeman from Team Miley. The contestant who went home was…

Janice Freeman – Team Miley

Age: 32

From: Covina, California

Current City: Compton, California