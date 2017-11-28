Why Don't We Road to Jingle Ball 2017: Photo Diary (Exclusive)

Why Don’t We are heading to Jingle Ball 2017 – and we’ve got the pictures of their journey exclusively on JustJared.com!

The “These Girls” boy band are taking us behind-the-scenes on their road to the concert series: from doing press in Los Angeles to filming their brand new music video for “Kiss You This Christmas” to rehearsing for the Jingle Ball tour.

At the same time, the boys just dropped their new Christmas EP featuring a mix of original holiday songs and classics, called A Why Don’t We Christmas on November 22, which you can grab on iTunes.

The boys also just performed at the Nickelodeon HALO Awards on November 26, and are performing at every stop on the Jingle Ball tour beginning on Tuesday (November 28) in Dallas, Texas before kicking off their The Invitation Tour in 2018.

