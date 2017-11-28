Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 3:20 pm

Why Don't We Road to Jingle Ball 2017: Photo Diary (Exclusive)

Why Don't We Road to Jingle Ball 2017: Photo Diary (Exclusive)

Why Don’t We are heading to Jingle Ball 2017 – and we’ve got the pictures of their journey exclusively on JustJared.com!

The “These Girls” boy band are taking us behind-the-scenes on their road to the concert series: from doing press in Los Angeles to filming their brand new music video for “Kiss You This Christmas” to rehearsing for the Jingle Ball tour.

At the same time, the boys just dropped their new Christmas EP featuring a mix of original holiday songs and classics, called A Why Don’t We Christmas on November 22, which you can grab on iTunes.

The boys also just performed at the Nickelodeon HALO Awards on November 26, and are performing at every stop on the Jingle Ball tour beginning on Tuesday (November 28) in Dallas, Texas before kicking off their The Invitation Tour in 2018.

Check out the pics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
why dont we photo diary 01
why dont we photo diary 02
why dont we photo diary 03
why dont we photo diary 04
why dont we photo diary 05
why dont we photo diary 06
why dont we photo diary 07
why dont we photo diary 08
why dont we photo diary 09
why dont we photo diary 10
why dont we photo diary 11
why dont we photo diary 12
why dont we photo diary 13
why dont we photo diary 14

Photos: Atlantic Records
Posted to: Exclusive, why don't we

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr