Ann Curry Asked About Former Co-Anchor Matt Lauer's Sexual Misconduct Firing

Ann Curry was asked about the allegation of sexual misconduct made against Matt Lauer, which ultimately lead to his termination at NBC.

Ann and Matt were Today show co-hosts until she was taken off of the show back in 2012.

“I’m still really processing it,” Anne told People, before adding, “The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there. And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves.”