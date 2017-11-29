Armie Hammer Explains Why He Quit Twitter After Slamming Viral Buzzfeed Article

Armie Hammer quit Twitter this week after responding to the writer of a Buzzfeed article titled, “10 Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen,” which caused backlash.

“I just have no impulse control,” Armie said (via The Wrap). “So if somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded. This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off. It’s so funny — People are so addicted and into Twitter, it seems crazy that someone could walk away from it! They’re like, wait, he DELETED IT? It was actually really easy.”

Armie, who told the Buzzfeed writer that the article seemed “bitter AF,” is starring in the critically acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name, and he’s earning some Oscar buzz!