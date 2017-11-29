Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Recall 'Passionately' Making Out During First 'Call Me By Your Name' Rehearsal'!

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet make a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (November 29), and dish about their first rehearsal for Call Me By Your Name where they jumped into their characters’ passionate make out scene.

“Luca [Guadagnino] our director one days says, ‘Okay let’s do a rehearsal, we are going to go into the backyard — join us,’” Timothee, 21, recalled noting that the co-stars had never met before this encounter.

Armie then added that they both walked to a patch of grass and flipped their script to a randomly selected scene to practice. “We get to the page on the script and all it says is ‘Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out. We kind of look at each other and we are like ‘alright, here we go!’”

But just seconds into the making out scene, director Luca stepped in and directed them to act more “passionately.”

“So we start making out, and we’re making out, and making out and no one is saying stop,” Armie continued. “All the sudden we both kind of stop and we look and Luca had just walked away. He had just left us there rolling around in the grass.”



Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Talk Passionate First Rehearsal