'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Brings Back All the Superheros - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has just debuted – and some of our favorite superheroes are back together!

The trailer featured Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, and more.

Some tidbits from the trailer that have fans talking are Captain America’s full beard, Thanos on the hunt for Infinity Stones, and much more.

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Benedict Wong as Wong, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, among many others.

Check out the film, in theaters on May 4, 2018.