Wed, 29 November 2017 at 8:22 pm

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Are Sharing a NYC Apartment Together (Report)

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are shacking up, according to a new report!

The 45-year-old Justice League actor and the 37-year-old TV producer are sharing an Upper West Side apartment which Ben stays in when he’s in town, a source tells People.

The apartment reportedly includes three bedrooms and views of Central Park and the Hudson River – as well as a private movie theater, a pool and 24-hour butler service.

The bi-coastal pair were first confirmed as a couple back in July.

Pictured below: Ben attends a meeting on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

