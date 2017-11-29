Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Are Sharing a NYC Apartment Together (Report)

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are shacking up, according to a new report!

The 45-year-old Justice League actor and the 37-year-old TV producer are sharing an Upper West Side apartment which Ben stays in when he’s in town, a source tells People.

The apartment reportedly includes three bedrooms and views of Central Park and the Hudson River – as well as a private movie theater, a pool and 24-hour butler service.

The bi-coastal pair were first confirmed as a couple back in July.

Pictured below: Ben attends a meeting on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.