Bono, Chris Martin & Sean Penn Take Part in Duet During Jimmy Kimmel's Special Star-Studded (RED) Episode!

Jimmy Kimmel once again teamed up with Bono and his (RED) foundation for their annual (RED) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (November 29), and you can watch all the videos here!

For the third year in a row, the 49-year-old comedian hosted the holiday-themed benefit episode in an effort to raise awareness and money to help the fight against AIDS in honor of World AIDS Day on December 1.

U2‘s Bono delivered a smoky rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic “One for My Baby” with help from Coldplay‘s Chris Martin and Sean Penn.

Kristin Bell, Ashton Kutcher, Bryan Cranston, Rita Wilson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled also all participated in various interviews, a (RED) Shopathon, and even a cute sing-along called “We’re Going to Hell” urging people to donate to the cause – Watch all the clips below!



Bono and Chris Martin Sing ‘One for My Baby’ with Sean Penn Cameo

“We’re Going to Hell” by The (RED) Pack 2017



Holiday Shopping with Jimmy Kimmel & Kristen Bell – (RED) Shopathon



Sean Diddy Combs Wants to Change Your Name



Bono Breaks U2 Pact to Never Play Golf for AIDS Fight



Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Bono About the Fight Against AIDS