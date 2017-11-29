BTS Perform 'Go Go,' 'Save Me' & More During Exclusive Concert on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch!

Did you want to see more from BTS‘ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Don’t worry – Jimmy Kimmel’s got the A.R.M.Y. covered!

On Wednesday night (November 29), the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel posted the full off-air concert performed by the massively popular South Korean boy band during their appearance on the show earlier in the month.

The boys, who also hit the stage for a history-making appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards, performed “Go Go,” “Save Me,” “I Need U” and “Fire” during the explosive, choreography-filled set, which you can now watch in full below.

