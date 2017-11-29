Celebrities React to Matt Lauer's Firing Over Sexual Misconduct

Matt Lauer was fired after a sexual misconduct allegation came to light, and the news was announced on the Today show this morning.

His Today anchors had just learned the news moments before telling the world what had happened. Matt had been an anchor at the Today show since 1997.

The Today show hosts, including Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and more, have been releasing statements all morning about the news.

Now, celebrity reactions are also pouring in expressing shock and outrage.

See some tweets from celebrities below.

An SNL sketch where the reporters report on their own sexual misconduct and firings but they don't know it until live prompter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017 Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Click inside for more tweets from celebrities about Matt Lauer…