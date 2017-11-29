Celebrities React to Matt Lauer's Firing Over Sexual Misconduct
Matt Lauer was fired after a sexual misconduct allegation came to light, and the news was announced on the Today show this morning.
His Today anchors had just learned the news moments before telling the world what had happened. Matt had been an anchor at the Today show since 1997.
The Today show hosts, including Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and more, have been releasing statements all morning about the news.
Now, celebrity reactions are also pouring in expressing shock and outrage.
See some tweets from celebrities below.
An SNL sketch where the reporters report on their own sexual misconduct and firings but they don't know it until live prompter
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017
Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
Click inside for more tweets from celebrities about Matt Lauer…
Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their…oh, what’s the use.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 29, 2017
Wow! #mattlauer fired over alleged #inappropriate #sexualbehavior! Yet how do we “reconcile” with the fact that #Trump is still #POTUS?! https://t.co/sGAimehPHi
— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time…
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2017
As Trump drags Matt LAUER this morning on Twitter, let’s not forget the ACCESS HOLLYWOOD tape where TRUMP admits to sexual assault… “grab them by the…”
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 29, 2017
Careful, now. While we all focus on Matt Lauer & Trump insinuating that another tv host is a murderer, the GOP Congress is gonna keep trying to ruin the economy Kansas-style
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 29, 2017
For those who never knew how bad the abuse of power has been there’s understandable shock & horror w every new story. But for those of us who’ve had to endure it & been punished or humiliated for speaking up, this day of reckoning is a blessing. Today we matter & I’m so grateful. https://t.co/1idYYRzpwC
— om (@oliviamunn) November 29, 2017