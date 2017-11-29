Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 2:54 am

Chris Pine Sports Clean-Shaven Face After Wrapping 'Outlaw King'

Chris Pine Sports Clean-Shaven Face After Wrapping 'Outlaw King'

Chris Pine heads out of LAX Airport and gets into his ride after a flight into town on Tuesday (November 28) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor looks as if he’s sporting a freshly clean-shaven face. The last time he was spotted in public, he had a bushy beard on the set of his film Outlaw King.

It’s likely that Chris has wrapped filming on the project, which kicked off production over the summer.

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Chris Pine

