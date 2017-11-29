Christopher Plummer Added Into 'All the Money in the World' Trailer After Replacing Kevin Spacey - Watch Now!

Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World after he was removed due to numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

Well, the reshoots happened extremely quickly since it was announced weeks ago that Christopher would be replacing Spacey - there’s already a new trailer.

All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

The movie will be released on the original release date of December 22.