Daisy Ridley Battles Jimmy Fallon in 'Star Wars' Themed Whisper Challenge!

Daisy Ridley and Jimmy Fallon are both huge Star Wars fans so they were the perfect people to play a round of the Whisper Challenge themed around the popular franchise!

The 25-year-old actress, who stars in The Last Jedi, appeared on the The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (November 28) in New York City.

Appropriately, Daisy and Jimmy wore a pair of Princess Leia noise-canceling headphones while trying to guess phrases like “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” and “Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”



Star Wars Whisper Challenge with Daisy Ridley

FYI: Daisy is wearing an Ulla Johnson outfit.