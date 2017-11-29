Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 1:24 am

Daisy Ridley Battles Jimmy Fallon in 'Star Wars' Themed Whisper Challenge!

Daisy Ridley Battles Jimmy Fallon in 'Star Wars' Themed Whisper Challenge!

Daisy Ridley and Jimmy Fallon are both huge Star Wars fans so they were the perfect people to play a round of the Whisper Challenge themed around the popular franchise!

The 25-year-old actress, who stars in The Last Jedi, appeared on the The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (November 28) in New York City.

Appropriately, Daisy and Jimmy wore a pair of Princess Leia noise-canceling headphones while trying to guess phrases like “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” and “Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”


Star Wars Whisper Challenge with Daisy Ridley

FYI: Daisy is wearing an Ulla Johnson outfit.
Photos: Getty
