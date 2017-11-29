Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Actress Liu Yifei (also sometimes known as Crystal Liu) has landed the role of Mulan in Disney’s upcoming live action film, Just Jared can confirm!

THR is reporting that the lengthy search spanned five continents and they saw 1,000 candidates for the iconic role.

Liu, who was born in China, has numerous acting credits to her name, including 2008′s The Forbidden Kingdom with Jackie Chan and Jet Li, and 2014′s Outcast, with Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen. She’s also worked with iconic fashion brands including Dior, Tissot, Garnier and Pantene.

Congrats to Liu on landing the role in the upcoming Niki Caro film!