Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Return Home from Thanksgiving Getaway
Emmy Rossum holds hands with husband Sam Esmail as they leave LAX Airport on Monday night (November 27) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old Shameless actress went comfy and casual in a denim jacket and scarf as she and her husband arrived home from a quick getaway for Thanksgiving.
While they were away, Emmy took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos from her weekend getaway at the beach.
