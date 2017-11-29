Girls' Generation Member Taeyeon Causes Car Accident Due to 'Her Own Careless Driving'

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon luckily did not sustain any major injuries after causing a three-car accident in South Korea on Tuesday evening (November 28).

The 28-year-old My Voice pop superstar was driving her Mercedes-Benz when she struck a taxi, which then hit another stopped car in front.

“Today at 7:40 p.m. [KST] in the area of Nonhyeon-dong, while attending to personal business, Taeyeon was involved in a car accident through her own careless driving. She is very apologetic towards the other drivers and passengers and will work diligently to resolve the post-accident matters. After dealing with the traffic accident, she has returned home safely without injuries. We apologize for having caused anxiety,” her agency SM Entertainment confirmed in a statement.

Police also confirmed the news to OSEN: “Taeyeon was very shaken up at the time of the accident. The other parties appeared to have just sustained minor injuries.”

Taeyeon herself also spoke out on social media after a series of claims suggesting she received special treatment by emergency crew and whether she apologized to the drivers.

“I’m sorry for causing worry. I apologized to the taxi driver, but the others did not want my contact information. I’m letting you guys know because there have been several misunderstandings. I’ll be a bit more careful with driving in the future. I apologize for causing worry,” she wrote.