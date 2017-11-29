Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 6:58 pm

Idris Elba & Cardi B Join Forces at Mobo Awards 2017

Idris Elba & Cardi B Join Forces at Mobo Awards 2017

Idris Elba took home the Paving The Way award at the 2017 Mobo Awards!

The 45-year-old The Dark Tower actor hit the red carpet at the event held at First Direct Arena Leeds on Wednesday (November 29) Leeds, England.

He looked sharp in a white shirt, long black coat, and white sneakers.

Idris was joined by “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B, who stunned in a black and gold dress featuring sequins, fishnet, and furry details.

Also in attendance were rapper Stefflon Don, hip-hop artist Stormzy, and DJ Naughty Boy.

Also pictured inside: Cardi B putting her cleavage on display in a bra top, leather pants, and studded jacket while hanging out at Tape London on Tuesday in Mayfair.

20+ pictures inside of Idris Elba, Cardi B, and more at the event…

