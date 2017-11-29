Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 12:48 am

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour 2017 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Show in Texas!

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour 2017 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Show in Texas!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One kicked off tonight in Texas and tons of entertainers hit the stage!

Kesha and Niall Horan were two of the musicians who performed during tonight’s show (November 28) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Other performances in the night included Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth, Why Don’t We, Liam Payne, and The Chainsmokers.

You can check out the schedule of stops and performers during this year’s Jingle Ball tour here!

20+ pictures inside of the stars performing during the concert…
Photos: Getty
