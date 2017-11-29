Jake Gyllenhaal Set To Play Art Critic In Upcoming Netflix Film!

Jake Gyllenhaal will play an art critic in an upcoming Netflix film!

“He plays an art critic in a revealing look at the art market in LA that involves billionaire collectors, gallerists, auctions and sales. He plays the critic and he’s busy doing research,” according to PageSix.

The untitled art-world film for Netflix will re-team Jake with his Nightcrawler co-star Rene Russo and director Dan Gilroy.

Pictured: Jake all suited up while attending the 2017 UNICEF Snowflake Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday (November 28) in New York City.

Also in attendance were Harry Connick Jr., Erich Bergen, Anna Wintour, and honorees Carol Hamilton and five-time Special Olympic medal-winning swimmer Lucy Meyer.