Jay-Z Gets Candid About Kanye West Tension & the Current State of Their Relationship

Jay-Z is getting extremely candid about Kanye West and the “tension” in their relationship and the rumors of a feud.

During an interview with the New York Times‘ T magazine, Jay-Z was asked when was the last time he spoke to Kanye. “I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us,” he said.

When asked why, Jay-Z responded, “‘Cause, you know — Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”

The interviewer then asked if there is tension between them right now and he responded, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. But that happens. In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I’m saying? There’s gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue and say, “These are the things that I’m uncomfortable with. These are the things that are unacceptable to me. This is what I feel.” I’m sure he feels that I’ve done things to him as well. You know what I’m saying? These are — I’m not a perfect human being by no stretch. You know.”

There are rumors the feud started when Kanye called out Jay-Z during one of his 2016 tour stops. Kanye pleaded with Jay to call him during a rant on stage and also referenced their relationship at another tour stop, saying their friendship became “political” over percentages on songs.