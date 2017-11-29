Jeffrey Donovan, Emmanuelle Chriqui & KaDee Strickland Celebrate 'Shut Eye' Season 2 - Watch Trailer!

Jeffrey Donovan is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the season two premiere of his series Shut Eye held at The Magic Castle on Tuesday (November 28) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Emmanuelle Chriqui and KaDee Strickland, as well as producer Mark Johnson, writer John Shiban and executive producer Melissa Bernstein.

Shut Eye takes a darkly comedic look at the world of Los Angeles storefront psychics and the organized crime syndicate that runs them. Former magician Charlie Haverford (Jeffrey) oversees a number of fortune telling parlors on behalf of his violent and domineering Romani kingpin boss, until a blow to the head jars him into a new mindset, making him question everything he has ever believed.

Season two of Shut Eye debuts only on Hulu on December 6 – Watch trailer below!



‘Shut Eye’ Season 2 Official Trailer