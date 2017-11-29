Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 10:36 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer & Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer & Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor were both the subject of Jimmy Kimmel‘s opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (November 29).

The late night host addressed Matt‘s firing, as well as President Donald Trump‘s response to the news – and what it could mean for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

“As far as Matt Lauer goes, what happens now? Does he have to do an emotional sit-down interview with himself?” he joked.

Jimmy also poked fun at Prairie Home Companion ex-host Garrison getting fired: “Can you imagine people published from Minnesota Public Radio? It’s like having your library card revoked.”

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Posted to: Garrison Keillor, Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Lauer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr