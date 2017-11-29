Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer & Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor were both the subject of Jimmy Kimmel‘s opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (November 29).

The late night host addressed Matt‘s firing, as well as President Donald Trump‘s response to the news – and what it could mean for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

“As far as Matt Lauer goes, what happens now? Does he have to do an emotional sit-down interview with himself?” he joked.

Jimmy also poked fun at Prairie Home Companion ex-host Garrison getting fired: “Can you imagine people published from Minnesota Public Radio? It’s like having your library card revoked.”

Watch below!