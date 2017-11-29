Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 4:28 pm

Joe Keery Reveals What He Learned From His Young 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars

Joe Keery Reveals What He Learned From His Young 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars

Joe Keery learned some important lessons from his younger Stranger Things co-stars!

The 25-year-old actor opened up about filming the show while stopping by BUILD Series on Wednesday (November 29) in New York City.

Joe explained that the kids in the cast reminded him to not get so caught up in the show, especially when they were filming difficult scenes.

“The sets for the underground tunnels were very cramped…I was in all this trauma makeup…But the kids, up until the moment we would star filming they were poking each other and knocking each other and making jokes,” Joe explained.

He added that the kids helped him not get too serious, saying, “You can kind of get too in your head about the whole thing like, ‘I am filming a TV show, I got to focus!’”

Check out all that Joe had to say in the entire interview below…

10+ pictures inside of Joe Keery at BUILD Series
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Joe Keery

