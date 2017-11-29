Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 2:53 pm

Jordin Sparks Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump With Husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump With Husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks was all smiles while out with her husband Dana Isaiah!

The cute couple were spotted as they got in some shopping on Tuesday (November 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jordin, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, sported a tiny baby bump as they enjoyed their time together.

Last week, Jordin and Dana announced that they’re expecting a baby boy, who is due in the late spring of next year.

Before making the announcement, Jordin also shared a sweet photo holding her baby bump alongside Dana.

“Dad and Mom. 😍 #andababymakes3 #HGA #wearefamily #myhubbyhasaheartofgold,” Jordin captioned the photo.

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 01
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 02
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 03
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 04
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 05
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 06
jordin sparks shows baby bump while out with husband 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dana Isaiah, Jordin Sparks, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr