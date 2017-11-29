Jordin Sparks Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump With Husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks was all smiles while out with her husband Dana Isaiah!

The cute couple were spotted as they got in some shopping on Tuesday (November 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jordin, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, sported a tiny baby bump as they enjoyed their time together.

Last week, Jordin and Dana announced that they’re expecting a baby boy, who is due in the late spring of next year.

Before making the announcement, Jordin also shared a sweet photo holding her baby bump alongside Dana.

“Dad and Mom. 😍 #andababymakes3 #HGA #wearefamily #myhubbyhasaheartofgold,” Jordin captioned the photo.