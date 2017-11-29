Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 7:54 pm

Kanye West Poses & Smiles for Photographers Outside His Office!

Kanye West Poses & Smiles for Photographers Outside His Office!

Kanye West is getting his impromptu photo shoot on!

The 30-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was all smiles outside of his office on Wednesday (November 29) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kanye stopped to pose and smile for the photographers while holding his laptop.

Jay-Z recently got candid about his current relationship with Kanye.

“I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us,” Jay explained.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kanye West

