Kanye West Poses & Smiles for Photographers Outside His Office!

Kanye West is getting his impromptu photo shoot on!

The 30-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was all smiles outside of his office on Wednesday (November 29) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye stopped to pose and smile for the photographers while holding his laptop.

Jay-Z recently got candid about his current relationship with Kanye.

“I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us,” Jay explained.