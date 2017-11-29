Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 7:00 am

Kate Beckinsale Shares Hysterical Photo of Her Cat!

Kate Beckinsale Shares Hysterical Photo of Her Cat!

Kate Beckinsale starts off her morning with a trip to the grocery store on Monday (November 27) at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress kept things cool in a white tank shirt, leggings, and sunglasses as she ran errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

Later that day, Kate took to Instagram to share a couple hysterical photos of her cat cuddling up in a couple fruit costumes.

“I wear all the costumes at one time and I cackle at your basic asses #chaoticevil,” Kate captioned the below photos of her cat.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale running errands…
