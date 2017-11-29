Kate Beckinsale Shares Hysterical Photo of Her Cat!
Kate Beckinsale starts off her morning with a trip to the grocery store on Monday (November 27) at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 44-year-old actress kept things cool in a white tank shirt, leggings, and sunglasses as she ran errands around town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale
Later that day, Kate took to Instagram to share a couple hysterical photos of her cat cuddling up in a couple fruit costumes.
“I wear all the costumes at one time and I cackle at your basic asses #chaoticevil,” Kate captioned the below photos of her cat.
10+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale running errands…