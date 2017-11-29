Kate Middleton Shares 'Fond Memories' of Gardening at Robin Hood Primary School Visit!

Kate Middleton is all smiles while making her way inside the Robin Hood Primary School on Wednesday morning (November 29) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, celebrated ten years of The Royal Horticultural Society campaign for school gardening.

Addressing the children in a speech in the playground, Kate said (via The Mirror): “I’ve got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I’m sharing that with my own children George and Charlotte at the moment.”

“What you have created here is really so special,” Kate continued. “Hopefully you will have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs. I hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives.”

FYI: Kate is wearing Penelope Chilvers boots.