Top Stories
Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 11:45 am

Katie Couric's 2012 Interview Resurfaces Where She Says Matt Lauer Used to Pinch Her Butt

Katie Couric's 2012 Interview Resurfaces Where She Says Matt Lauer Used to Pinch Her Butt
  • Katie Couric once said Matt Lauer pinched her butt “a lot” – TMZ
  • Selena Gomez scored a huge accomplishment – Just Jared Jr
  • Michael B Jordan answers some burning questions – Lainey Gossip
  • Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian debate gun control – TooFab
  • Is a new Frank Ocean album coming? – MTV
  • Watch Saoirse Ronan pronounce some tough celeb names – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katie Couric, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr