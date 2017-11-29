Wed, 29 November 2017 at 11:45 am
Katie Couric's 2012 Interview Resurfaces Where She Says Matt Lauer Used to Pinch Her Butt
- Katie Couric once said Matt Lauer pinched her butt “a lot” – TMZ
- Selena Gomez scored a huge accomplishment – Just Jared Jr
- Michael B Jordan answers some burning questions – Lainey Gossip
- Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian debate gun control – TooFab
- Is a new Frank Ocean album coming? – MTV
- Watch Saoirse Ronan pronounce some tough celeb names – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Katie Couric, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet